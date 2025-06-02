LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 22:36 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 22:36 IST
Morocco clamps down on sheep sales ahead of Eid Al-Adha amid drought crisis
Jun 02, 2025

Morocco clamps down on sheep sales ahead of Eid Al-Adha amid drought crisis

Morocco is grappling with a severe drought that has led to decline in its livestock population. Watch to know more!

