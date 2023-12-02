More Billionaires transferring their wealth than ever

A profound wealth transition is underway as billionaires worldwide embark on 'the great wealth transfer,' endowing their children with unprecedented trillions. For the first time in the report's nine-year history, new billionaires amassed more wealth from inheritance than from building businesses. In the past 12 months alone, 53 heirs inherited a staggering $150.8 billion, surpassing the $140.7 billion earned by 84 self-made billionaires. Over 1,000 billionaires are expected to pass down a jaw-dropping $5.2 trillion to their heirs in the next two to three decades.