Moody's joins the AI bandwagon

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
To streamline the time its employees spend analysing large datasets and creating reports, credit rating agency Moody's is introducing a new technology powered by generative artificial intelligence. Nick Reed, the company's chief product officer, said the company is equipping its staff with big language models from Google Cloud, to aid with analysis writing.

