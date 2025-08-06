Mont Blanc Glacier Collapse Risk Prompts Evacuations in Italy's Val Ferret

A Swiss alpine village vanished overnight when part of a melting glacier collapsed into the Loetschental valley. Blatten's 300 residents had been evacuated just days before: Saving lives, but not their homes, farms, or generations-old businesses. Now, Switzerland faces a difficult question: is the $1 million per resident rebuild worth it?