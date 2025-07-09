Monsoon in India: orange alert for five Indian states

Early monsoon in India has disrupted lives in multiple Indian states. Himachal Pradesh has been the worst-hit with landslides and flash floods. While Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Assam have also been battered by heavy downpours. The met department has issued heavy rainfall alert for today. In at least 5 states including Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, MP, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.