Monsoon grips India, north-east battered by heavy rain as death toll escalates to 32

Untimely monsoons have claimed over 100 lives in India over the last few days. India’s northeast has reported 32 deaths due to landslides and floods in the past 24 hours. Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Anur Nacha Pradesh and Sikkim have been severely struck with villages inundated, houses collapsing and people missing in Assam.