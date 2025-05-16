LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 16, 2025, 15:40 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 15:40 IST
Moment: Albania Prime Minister's Special Welcome For Italy's Giorgia Meloni
Race To Power May 16, 2025, 15:40 IST

Moment: Albania Prime Minister's Special Welcome For Italy's Giorgia Meloni

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's sweet gesture, where he presents a birthday gift to his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni has taken the internet by storm.

Trending Topics

trending videos