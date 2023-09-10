Mohammed Bin Salman's state visit to India after G20 participation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
After taking part in the current G20 summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman will begin his state visit on September 11th. With the introduction of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, India and Saudi Arabia have joined the European Union and the United States.

