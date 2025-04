Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, India has walked a tightrope, with New Delhi urging both sides to find a solution via dialogue. Praise for India's nuanced stance has now come from Chile's President Gabriel Boric, who is in New Delhi on a state visit. In a statement, Chile's President Boric said that Prime Minister Modi had a unique status as he can talk to every leader in the world, including Putin, Trump, and Zelensky. Watch in for more details!