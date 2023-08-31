Modi government could bring key reforms in special session

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
India's Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the government was calling a Special Session of Parliament. The minister said that the special session will have 5 sittings and will be held between September 18 and 22.

