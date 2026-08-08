/MoD States It Has Initiated a Concerted Effort to Co-Join the Future Combat Air System Led by France

India is making a major push to join the France-led Future Combat Air System (FCAS) sixth-generation fighter programme, according to a report by the Standing Committee on Defence. The move could give New Delhi access to advanced sixth-generation combat aircraft technologies while its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme continues to develop. The FCAS initiative is being led by France alongside Spain, while India is also pursuing deeper defence cooperation with France, including the proposed acquisition of Rafale fighter jets. India’s potential entry comes amid growing concerns over China’s reported progress in next-generation fighter aircraft, including the J-36 and J-50.