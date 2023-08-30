Miss World Karolina Bielawska and Miss India World Sini Shetty on why they love India
With India hosting Miss World beauty pageant later this year, after a gap of almost three decades, WION’s Zeba Khan speaks exclusively to the current Miss World title holder Karolina Bielawska, Miss India World Sini Shetty who will represent the nation in this year’s pageant and Julia Morley, CEO and Chairperson of Miss World as they get candid about their India visit, what they love the most about this vibrant country and what to expect from the event in December. The trio gives us details on how it is going to be more special than ever before.