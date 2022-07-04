Millions throng for first in-person Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra since pandemic

Published: Jul 04, 2022, 07:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Millions of Hindu devotees converged in the Indian city of Puri city to participate in the Jagannath Rath Yatra. It is a chariot celebration of Lord Jagannath and is being held for the first time in person since the pandemic.
Read in App