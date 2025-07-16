LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Mike Waltz grilled over Signal chat leak during confirmation hearing for UN role
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 10:44 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 10:44 IST
Mike Waltz grilled over Signal chat leak during confirmation hearing for UN role
Videos Jul 16, 2025, 10:44 IST

Mike Waltz grilled over Signal chat leak during confirmation hearing for UN role

US lawmakers grill President Trump's former national security adviser over his role in the Signal chat leak during a confirmation hearing. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos