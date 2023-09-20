Microsoft gains ground on Apple in stock market race | World Business Watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Investors believe that Microsoft will see stronger growth and significantly lower china risk, thus the software juggernaut is bridging the stock market gap with Apple. With the maker of the iPhone at the center of a heated dispute with China, Microsoft has seen its stock price rise more quickly than Apple this month.

