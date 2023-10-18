Michael Benett: Social media platforms amplifying misinformation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
After the European Union, the United States became the latest country to pull up various social media platforms for their failure to curve fake news and disinformation. US Senator Michael Benett has written a letter to Major Tech Giants such as Meta X TikTok and Google. The question is what these Tech Giants are doing to stop the spread of false and misleading content about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

