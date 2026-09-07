/Miami plane crash: 60 fire units, 200 personnel battle blaze as pilots pulled from wreckage

A massive emergency response unfolded at Miami International Airport after an Amazon Prime Air cargo plane overran Runway 30, struck multiple vehicles, and burst into flames. Five people died and five were injured, three critically. The pilot and co-pilot were trapped inside the burning Boeing 767 and had to be extricated in a complex rescue, along with people pulled from the vehicles it hit. Over 60 fire units and 200 personnel responded, battling a fierce engine fire while containing a fuel leak from the wreckage.