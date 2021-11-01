LIVE TV
Mexico returned to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead
Nov 01, 2021, 03:45 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Thousands of Mexicans crowded into the main avenue of Mexico City for a lively Day of the Dead parade relishing the chance to mark the festive tradition after the coronavirus pandemic cast a thick pall over it last year.
