LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Mexico judicial elections: Voters divided on need for popular vote to choose judges
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 08:21 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 08:21 IST
Mexico judicial elections: Voters divided on need for popular vote to choose judges
Videos Jun 03, 2025, 08:21 IST

Mexico judicial elections: Voters divided on need for popular vote to choose judges

Mexico has voted in the country’s first-ever judicial election, but the turnout has been dismal.

Trending Topics

trending videos