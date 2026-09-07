/Mexico fireworks blast: More than 60 injured as deadly blast strikes festival crowd

A stockpile of fireworks stored inside a room at the Nuestra Señora de la Luz church in Temascalcingo, Mexico State, detonated during a patron saint festival mass, collapsing a wall and triggering chaos among worshippers. At least 10 people are dead and 64 injured, several of them children, with two priests among the wounded. Witnesses say people were trampled trying to flee as rescue crews worked through the night to pull survivors from the rubble. The cause of the blast is still under investigation.