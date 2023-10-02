Mexico Accident: Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel laments tragedy, offers aid

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
At least 10 Cuban migrants were killed and 25 were injured in an accident in Mexico a cargo truck that was carrying the migrants overturned in southern Mexico. The fatal crash involving US-bound migrants while the accident took place in a southern State near the border with Guatemala, sources claimed that the victims were apparently from Cuba.

