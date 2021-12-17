Meta bans array of 'cyber mercenary' groups, warns 50,000 people that were targeted

Dec 17, 2021, 05:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, banned an array of "cyber mercenary" groups on Thursday, alerting 50,000 users who may have been targeted by firms that spy on activists, dissidents, and journalists.
