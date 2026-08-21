/META accused of designing Facebook & Instagram to hook young users

A landmark trial began in August 2026 in a federal court in Oakland, California, where Meta Platforms is accused of deliberately designing Facebook and Instagram to hook young users. A bipartisan coalition of 29 U.S. states brought the suit, alleging the tech giant engineered addictive features that exploit adolescent psychology, causing severe youth mental health harms while prioritising corporate profit. Meta strongly rejects the allegations, claiming the lawsuit's mathematical financial demands are completely unsubstantiated.