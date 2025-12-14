LOGIN
Merz: Americans ruthlessly pursuing their own interests, no longer reliable

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 14, 2025, 22:34 IST | Updated: Dec 14, 2025, 22:34 IST
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warns that Europe can no longer depend on the U.S. security umbrella as geopolitical tensions rise.

