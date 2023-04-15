Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV first drive review - better, more practical than the GLC? | WION Pitstop

Mercedes-Benz launched the three-row GLB luxury SUV in India, with prices starting from INR 6.38 million and going up to INR 6.98 million for the range-topping diesel 220d 4MATIC variant that we have tested. The GLB is Mercedes' second 7-seater SUV in India, after the GLS, and comes as a Completely-Built Unit (CBU). In this review, we figure out if the Land Rover Discovery Sport-rivalling GLB is a better-priced and more practical option than the five-seater Mercedes-Benz GLC.