Mercedes-Benz EQC review: India's first all-electric luxury SUV

The EQC is Mercedes-Benz's first all-electric vehicle that is going to be launched in India very soon. After that, it will be India's first all-electric luxury SUV that will give the luxury car buyers an option to opt for an eco-friendly ride. The electric vehicle has got all the comfort and convenience option that one can expect in a luxury car along with some interesting technologies and a great performance. Also, we will tell you about its ride quality and handling characteristics. Watch the video to know all about our experience with the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC electric vehicle.