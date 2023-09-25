Member of Trudeau's party slams government for inaction against Pannun's hate video

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Canadian PM is facing a storm of criticism. Trudeau's own party member is now backlashing against him. Canadian MP Chandra Arya held the government responsible for inaction against Khalistan extremists.

