/Mekedatu row: Karnataka's Shivakumar assures Tamil Nadu, says project serves its interests

The Mekedatu dam project has triggered another political debate between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has sought to reassure Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, saying he has made a commitment to protect their interests. Shivakumar argued that the proposed Mekedatu project is ultimately in Tamil Nadu's interests as well. The remarks come amid a long-running dispute over the Cauvery river and Karnataka's plan to build a balancing reservoir near Mekedatu.