Published: Jul 04, 2025, 23:30 IST | Updated: Jul 04, 2025, 23:30 IST
Megaquake prophecy grips Japan, clock ticks as viral manga predicts catastrophe on July 5
A viral manga prophecy has sparked fear in Japan, predicting a massive earthquake on July 5. As the date approaches, public anxiety grows over the ominous warning and its potential implications.

