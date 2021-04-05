Meet the women braving Iraq's minefields in Basra

Apr 05, 2021, 08.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Wrapped in thick light blue body armour, heavy helmets, and clear protective face shields, a team of women fan out across the rugged fields of Basra province to clear landmines. They are the first all-women demining team in Basra.
