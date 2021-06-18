Meet the Spanish inventor who crafts 3D-printed, prosthetic arms

Jun 18, 2021, 09:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Born without the lower part of his left arm, eight-year old Juan Moyolema was thrilled to receive the limb from a Madrid-based organisation that uses 3D printers to create tailor-made prostheses which it donates to people around the world.
Read in App