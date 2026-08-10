/Mecca trilateral pact: No impact on Iran? Trump's chess game

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of intense regional diplomacy as Iran reportedly outlines six key conditions tied to any future agreement on the strategic waterway. The narrow maritime corridor carries a significant share of the world's oil and gas shipments, making its future a critical issue for global energy markets and regional security. The reported conditions come amid ongoing discussions involving Gulf states and broader efforts to stabilize maritime traffic following months of heightened tensions. Analysts say the outcome of the negotiations could influence shipping routes, energy prices, and the balance of power across the Middle East.