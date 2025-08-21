/MEA responds to Yunus govt's accusations | 'Hasina's party is banned in Bangladesh'

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has officially denied allegations that anti-Bangladesh activities are being conducted from Indian soil. The clarification comes amid growing political tensions in Dhaka, where the interim Yunus-led government has accused the banned Awami League of operating from India. India reiterated its neutral stance, stating that no Awami League political activities are permitted and that India expects free, fair, and transparent elections in Bangladesh. The situation has sparked sharp regional interest as South Asia watches closely ahead of Bangladesh's upcoming polls.