MEA condemns abduction of three Indians in Mali

Three Indian nationals working at a cement factory in Mali were abducted by terrorists linked to the banned terror outfit al-Qaeda on July 1st. In an official statement, India’s Ministry of External Affairs unequivocally condemned the attack and urged the Malian government to ensure the workers’ safe and prompt release. The Indian Embassy in Bamako is in close and constant contact with Malian authorities, local law enforcement, and the management of the Diamond Cement Factory to secure the release of the hostages. Watch in for more details!