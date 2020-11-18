Mattel's Barbie Extra dolls with various body types, skin tones, and styles go on sale

Nov 18, 2020, 06.25 PM(IST)
Five new Barbie Extra dolls sporting diverse attributes such as an afro, curves, and pet pig with unicorn headband went on sale on Monday (November 16) at popular U.S. retailers Walmart, Target, and Amazon.
