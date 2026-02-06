LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 06, 2026, 22:51 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 22:51 IST
Massive AI Spending Raises Fears of a New Bubble | Gravitas
Global markets staged a tentative rebound after a sharp technology-led sell-off, with stocks stabilising and Bitcoin climbing. But beneath the recovery, investors remain uneasy. Massive spending on artificial intelligence, rising valuations, and uncertainty over future returns have fuelled fears of a potential bubble. From Wall Street to Asia and Europe, volatility continues as markets question whether the AI boom can justify its costs.

