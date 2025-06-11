LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Masked rioters attack police, set houses ablaze in Northern Ireland for second night
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 12:51 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 12:51 IST
Masked rioters attack police, set houses ablaze in Northern Ireland for second night
Videos Jun 11, 2025, 12:51 IST

Masked rioters attack police, set houses ablaze in Northern Ireland for second night

Masked rioters in Northern Ireland launched violent attacks on police and set multiple houses on fire for the second consecutive night, escalating tensions in the region.

Trending Topics

trending videos