Masked dolls and anti-virus labs: how Christmas toys adapted to COVID-19

Dec 10, 2020, 04.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Virus tests for dolls that can be cured with tickling and mini-labs which kids can use to fabricate face-shields and masks: it is a different kind of Christmas indeed which toymakers in Spain and Portugal are preparing for this year.
