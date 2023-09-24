Mann Ki Baat 105th Edition: ‘G20 doubled the joy of every Indian,’ says Indian PM Modi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 105th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. This series provides a platform for Modi to share inspiring life stories from across India, discuss current national developments, highlight achievements, and touch upon significant news events since the last episode. The program was aired at 11 a.m.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos