Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 22:29 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 22:29 IST
Mango Diplomacy Returns as Yunus Leads Bangladesh-India Outreach
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 22:29 IST

Mango Diplomacy Returns as Yunus Leads Bangladesh-India Outreach

Bangladesh has revived its "mango diplomacy" with India as interim chief Muhammad Yunus sent mangoes to Indian leaders to thaw frosty ties amid trade tensions and regional recalibration.

