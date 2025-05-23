Published: May 23, 2025, 23:55 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 23:55 IST
Videos May 23, 2025, 23:55 IST
Manchester United Announces Second Round of Job Cuts, Staff Informed of Redundancies
Manchester United has notified employees about a second phase of job losses as part of ongoing cost-cutting measures. The decision comes amid restructuring efforts under the new leadership and broader financial adjustments. The club has not disclosed the exact number of affected roles but emphasized the need for operational efficiency during a challenging economic period.