Mali's Timbuktu is suffering

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Islamist militants in Mali began a blockade of Timbuktu by cutting road access in august and then shut off river and air routes in an offensive that has put the city once again on the frontline of an insurgency. People living in cities in Mali under siege by Al-Qaeda-linked militants say they are facing shortages of food, fuel and medicine, and rapidly rising prices. The blockades have come as fighting intensifies between the army, who are backed by russian wagner mercenaries, and both islamist groups and ethnic tuareg separatist fighters.

