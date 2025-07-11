LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 20:00 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 20:00 IST
Mali Junta Chief Declares Unlimited Presidential Term Without Elections
Malian junta chief Assimi Goïta on Thursday approved a law granting him a five-year presidential mandate, renewable "as many times as necessary" and without election.

