Earlier, this week, the reworked criminal law bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha, just a few days after the government withdrew them. What are the key changes in the bills? Vikram Chandra analyses key aspects of the bills with Sujeet Kumar, MP, BJD & Member of Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Pinky Anand, Former Additional Solicitor General of India, and Dr M R Madhavan, President, PRS Legislative Research.