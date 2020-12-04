Major embarrassment for Pak at U.N as 100 nations reject its resolution

Dec 04, 2020, 11.30 AM(IST)
In a first, a Pakistan back UN resolution saw over half the members of the New York headquarter body not voting for. The resolution "Promotion of interreligious & intercultural dialogue", saw 52 abstentions, and 51 countries not voting for
