When protests against the Israeli war in the Gaza Strip took shape in the United States last year, Columbia University was one of the very first campuses to lend its strong voice. Mahmoud Khalil became a very familiar and outspoken figure amongst the student community. The 30-year-old, however, is currently in custody, fighting for his rights while the Trump administration seeks to deport him—only because he was protesting against a war that Israel was waging in the Gaza Strip, which was backed by the Americans. Watch this report for more details!