Maharashtra: Students use thermocol raft to reach schools in backwaters of Jayakwadi dam

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Students of a government school in Bhiw Dhanora village, located in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, are compelled to cross a river using makeshift thermocol rafts daily to attend classes.

