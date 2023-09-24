Maharashtra: Heavy rain floods several areas in Nagpur

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
In Nagpur, Maharashtra, multiple low-lying areas have been inundated by persistent rain and cloudburst, leading Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order the district administration and police to furnish the requisite aid to the impacted individuals. A minimum of 140 individuals have been relocated to safer areas from areas that were flooded.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos