Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
Gravitas
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Maharashtra: eight passengers fall off train, railway administration & police reach spot
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 09, 2025, 14:21 IST
| Updated:
Jun 09, 2025, 14:21 IST
Videos
Jun 09, 2025, 14:21 IST
Maharashtra: eight passengers fall off train, railway administration & police reach spot
Eight passengers reportedly fell off a moving train in Maharashtra, prompting immediate response from the railway administration and local police.
Trending Topics
maharashtra
wion
mumbai
trending videos
Iran-Israel conflict: How Iran 'stole' Israel's nuclear secrets
Bangladesh elections: BNP slams Muhammad Yunus for proposing April 2026 election date
Iran deports 34,000 Pakistani nationals
Mumbai train mishap: 13 passengers fall off train near Mumbra station
Cargo Ship Headed for Mumbai Caught Fire After Multiple Explosions Injuring at Least 5 People
Maharashtra politics: clash of columns between Rahul Gandhi and CM Devendra Fadnavis
Jaishankar slams West's nuclear war rhetoric | Operation Sindoor | Indo-Pak tensions
MSC Irina worlds largest cargo vessel docks at India's seaport in Kerala
Women get better results than men from less exercise: New study
South Africa introduces no-fishing zones as African penguins reach brink of extinction
Philippines woos Indian tourists with visa-free entry options
Global trade tensions rise as Trump’s tariff deadline nears
Germany gets ready for war with Russia, revamps bunkers, ramps up defences
Russia-Ukraine War: Trump Says Putin ‘Has Gone Absolutely Crazy’ After Russian Attack
UK govt cracks down on social media: New safety rules for kids
Ex-Mossad chief considering forming new party
Elon Musk's father Errol Musk urges him to accept defeat
Violent protests in Los Angeles and San Francisco, over 100 arrested
Liverpool parade car crash: UK PM Keir Starmer calls scenes in Liverpool 'appalling'
Large police deployment across the city of Los Angeles after violent clashes with protesters
Mumbai train mishap: 13 passengers fall off train, 4 dead
Israel military: Mohammed Sinwar's body found inside Hamas tunnel | Gaza war
Russia's Iskander missiles smash through western defences | Russia-Ukraine war
Russia-Ukraine war | Ukraine on the brink: Russia surges to the Dnipro in devastating new offensive
Japan: Sex Workers Japan Face Physical Violence & Extortion
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky says drones destroyed 34% of Russia's bombers, a $7 billion loss
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia unleashes its fury, sweeping across Ukrainian cities
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian armies rapidly advancing toward Sumy & Dnipro
Operation Sindoor: Tensions With Pakistan Lift India's Defence Stocks
Donald Trump’s approval rating drops consistently ,polls show approval steady decline
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine orders evacuations as Russia prepares to take over Sumy
Al-Qaeda resurrects in Africa, ominous new threat
Delhi under heatwave alert | IMD says no rain likely in New Delhi for next 7 days
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelensky calls for help amid massive Russian attack
Trump-Harvard showdown: Trump to redirect Harvard grants to trade schools?
Pardon tracker reveals $1. 34 billion in erased penalties under Trump Administration
Egypt builds a new capital city in Cairo with Chinese financing and engineering muscle
LA burns: Trump deploys national guard, California gov. Newsom threatens lawsuit
Fire breaks out onboard MV Wan Hai 503, 4 out of 22 onboard missing
Iran-Pakistan border tensions: Iran deports 34,000 Pakistani nationals