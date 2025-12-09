LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Madurai temple lamp row: 120 MPs sign impeachment notice against judge

Madurai temple lamp row: 120 MPs sign impeachment notice against judge

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 22:49 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 22:49 IST
Madurai temple lamp row: 120 MPs sign impeachment notice against judge
A delegation of INDIA bloc MPs submitted an impeachment notice against Madras High Court Judge Justice GR Swaminathan with 120 signatures.

Trending Topics

trending videos